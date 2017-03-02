On this week’s podcast, Keiran is joined by Adam Drummond of Opinium and Matt Singh of Number Cruncher Politics.

The panel discuss the fallout from and historical significance of last week’s by-elections in Stoke and Copeland and what happens next for Labour and UKIP. Keiran introduces polling that shows the significance of Corbyn’s leadership in Labour’s situation as well as polling from YouGov on who might replace Corbyn as Labour leader should he be replaced.

Finally, Keiran and Adam unveil new Polling Matters / Opinium polling on what makes a good Prime Minister and Matt gives his impressions on what might happen after this week’s election in Northern Ireland.

Follow this week’s guests here:

@keiranpedley

@agkd123

@mattsingh_

