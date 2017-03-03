Mudeford and Friars Cliffe on Christchurch (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Conservative 629 (47% -9%), Independent 466 (35%, no candidate at last election), Labour 91 (7% -9%), UKIP 85 (6% -22%), Green Party 72 (5%, no candidate at last election)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 163 (12%) on a notional swing of 22% from Con to Ind

Redcar and Cleveland

Hutton (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Conservative 860 (57% +3%), Liberal Democrat 326 (22% +5%), Labour 183 (12% -17%), UKIP 129 (9%, no candidate at last election)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 534 (35%) on a swing of 1% from Con to Lib Dem (10% from Lab to Con)

Newcomen (Lib Dem defence, death of sitting member)

Result: Liberal Democrat 426 (46% +6%), Labour 259 (28% -6%), UKIP 153 (17% -1%), Independent (Hannon) 52 (6%, no candidate at last election), Independent (Stones) 36 (4% -4%)

Liberal Democrat HOLD with a majority of 167 (18%) on a swing of 6% from Lab to Lib Dem

Kersal on Salford (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result: Conservative 850 (42% -1%), Labour 553 (27% -22%), Independent 354 (18%, no candidate at last election), UKIP 182 (9%, no candidate at last election), Green 48 (2% -4%), Liberal Democrat 39 (2%, no candidate at last election)

Conservative GAIN from Labour with a majority of 297 (15%) on a swing of 10.5% from Lab to Con

In Northern Ireland, all 18 constituencies have reported their turnouts and the final tally is 64.8%, this compares to 54.9% in May and a Westminster general election turnout of 57.9% in 2015.

