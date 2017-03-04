Changes in seats are based on readjusted Assembly calculations

Unionist Bloc

Democratic Unionist Party 227,270 votes (28.26% -0.90%) winning 28 seats (-6 seats)

Ulster Unionists 103,314 votes (12.84% +0.28%) winning 10 seats (unchanged)

Traditional Unionist Voice 20,523 votes (2.55% -0.87%) winning 1 seat (unchanged)

Progressive Unionist Party 5,590 votes (0.69% -0.16%) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

Northern Ireland Conservatives 2,399 (0.30%, no candidates in 2016) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

United Kingdom Independence Party 1,579 votes (0.20% -1.26%) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

Total Unionist Vote: 360,675 votes (44.84% -2.62%) winning 39 seats (-6 seats)

Others Bloc

Alliance Party 72,716 votes (9.04% +2.07%) winning 8 seats (unchanged)

Green Party of Northern Ireland 18,527 votes (2.30% -0.39%) winning 2 seats (unchanged)

Independent candidates 14,407 votes (1.79% -1.47%) winning 1 seat (+1 seat)

Other Parties 2,534 votes (0.32% -1.30%) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

Total Other Vote: 108,184 votes (13.45% -1.10%) winning 11 seats (+1 seat)

Nationalist Bloc

Sinn Fein 223,401 votes (27.77% +3.77%) winning 27 seats (+2 seats)

Social Democratic and Labour Party 95,958 votes (11.93% -0.07%) winning 12 seats (+3 seats)

People Before Profit Alliance 14,100 votes (1.75% -0.23%) winning 1 seat (unchanged)

Cross Community Labour Party 2,009 votes (0.25%, no candidates in 2016) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

Total Nationalist Vote: 333,459 votes (41.46% +3.47%) winning 40 seats (+5 seats)

Party Swing: 2.34% from Democratic Unionist to Sinn Fein

Bloc Swing: 3.05% from Unionist to Nationalist

First Preference Wins on current constituencies: DUP 11 (unchanged), Sinn Fein 7 (+2)



First Preference Wins on proposed constituencies: DUP 8 (unchanged), Sinn Fein 9 (+1)

Unionist Constituencies: Antrim East, Antrim West, Belfast East, Down West, Antrim South, Down North, Strangford, Dalriada

Nationalist Constituencies: Belfast North West, Belfast South West, Newry and Armagh, Down South, Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Tyrone North, Foyle, Glenshane

Too close to call: Upper Bann and Blackwater (Unionist 47.83%, Nationalist 46.35%)



