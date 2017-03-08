William Hill budget bingo pic.twitter.com/9z1SjyOJo8 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 8, 2017

The novelty of this year’s budget, which takes place after PMQs at about 1245, is that George Osborne is neither Chancellor nor shadow chancellor – the first time this has happened since 2005.

So few people have held the shadow or actual position that you have to go back nearly a quarter of a to find a time when Osborne or Brown was neither chancellor or shadow chancellor.

Philip Hammond is very much an unknown and we have little to refer to when the bookies put up their bingo markets. Here you look at the list and make a guess whether a specified word or phrase will be spoken.

I do have a small spread bet on the length of the speech. I’m on under 56.5 minutes.

