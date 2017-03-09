The by-elections held today are the first electoral test of the Budget announced yesterday. Here, for reference, is what happened after the 2016 Budget:

Budget Local By-Elections 2016: March 17th 2016

Lincolnshire Independents GAIN Ashby de la Launde and Cranwell on North Kesteven from Conservative on a 44% swing from Conservative to Lincolnshire Independents

Liberal Democrat GAIN Aylsham on Broadland from Conservative on a 5.5% swing from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Conservative HOLD Hutton on Redcar and Cleveland on a 9.5% swing from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

Budget Local By-Elections 2017: March 9th 2017

Waltham Cross on Broxburne (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Conservatives 26, Labour 3, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 22)

Result of ward at last election (2016): Labour 1,205 (56%), Conservative 965 (44%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 17,166 (34%) LEAVE 33,706 (66%) on a turnout of 74%

Candidates duly nominated: Steve Coster (UKIP), Christian Durugo (Lab), Patsy Spears (Con), Brendan Wyer (Lib Dem)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Lab 48%, Con 38%, Lib Dem 9%, UKIP 5%)

Derwent on Derby (UKIP defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 26, Conservatives 17, Liberal Democrats 5, United Kingdom Independence Party 3 (Labour majority of 1)

Result of ward at last election (2014): United Kingdom Independence Party 884 (32%), Labour 847 (31%), Liberal Democrat 667 (25%), Conservative 245 (9%), British National Party 84 (3%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 51,612 (43%) LEAVE 69,043 (57%) on a turnout of 70%

Candidates duly nominated: Tony Crawley (UKIP), Simon Ferringno (Lib Dem), Nadine Peatfield (Lab), Steve Willoughby (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 2°C

Estimate: Too close to call, UKIP loss (Lib Dem 36%, Lab 29%, UKIP 19%, Con 16%)

Hertford Castle on East Hertfordshire (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 50 (Conservative one party state)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 2,349, 2,325, 2,087 (41%)

Independent 1,243 (22%)

Labour 1,151, 1,139, 992 (20%)

Green Party 1,016 (18%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 42,372 (49.6%) LEAVE 42,994 (50.4%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated: Veronica Fraser (Lab), Linda Radford (Con), Mike Shaw (UKIP), Tony Tarrega (Green), Freya Waterhouse (Lib Dem)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 7°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Con 37%, Lib Dem 30%, Lab 18%, UKIP 6%, Green 9%)

Roxbourne on Harrow (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2014): Labour 34, Conservatives 26, Independents 2, Liberal Democrat 1 (Labour majority of 5)

Result of ward at last election (2014): Emboldened denotes elected

Labour 1,921, 1,802, 1,689 (49%)

Conservatives 862, 743, 640 (22%)

Independent 778, 540, 498 (20%)

Liberal Democrats 353, 278 (9%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 64,042 (55%) LEAVE 53,183 (45%) on a turnout of 72%

Candidates duly nominated: Marshel Amutharsan (Lib Dem), Herbert Crossman (UKIP), Maxine Henson (Lab), Annabel Singh (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 8°C

Estimate: Lab HOLD (Lab 54%, Lib Dem 34%, Con 12%, UKIP 1%)

Exton on Rutland (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 16, Independents 7, Liberal Democrats 2, United Kingdom Independence Party 1 (Conservative majority of 6)

Result of ward at last election (2015) : Conservative 449 (53%), Liberal Democrat 162 (19%), United Kingdom Independence Party 125 (15%), Independent 111 (13%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 11,353 (49.4%) LEAVE 11,613 (50.6%) on a turnout of 78%

Candidates duly nominated: Claire Banks (UKIP), Joanna Burrows (Lib Dem), June Fox (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 5°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Lib Dem 47%, Con 46%, UKIP 7%)

Red Horse on Stratford upon Avon (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 31, Liberal Democrats 3, Labour 1, Stratford First 1 (Conservative majority of 26)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,317 (62%), United Kingdom Independence Party 320 (15%), Labour 273 (13%), Liberal Democrat 202 (10%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 38,341 (48%), LEAVE 40,817 (52%) on a turnout of 81%

Candidates duly nominated: John Fielding (Con), Edward Fila (UKIP), Pat Hotson (Green), Philip Vial (Lib Dem)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 6°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 51%, Lib Dem 33%, Green 11%, UKIP 5%)

Hailey, Minister Lovell and Leafield on West Oxfordshire (Con defence, death of sitting member)

Result of last election (2016): Conservatives 41, Labour 4, Liberal Democrats 4 (Conservative majority of 33)

Result of ward at last election (2016): Conservative 450 (38%), Independent 399 (33%), Liberal Democrat 151 (13%), Labour 123 (10%), Green Party 71 (6%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 35,236 (54%) LEAVE 30,435 (46%) on a turnout of 80%

Candidates duly nominated: Brendan Kay (Con), Calvert McGibbon (Lab), Keiran Mullins (Lib Dem), Jim Stanley (UKIP), Andrew Wright (Green)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 7°C

Estimate: Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative (Lib Dem 46%, Con 35%, Lab 9%, UKIP 7%, Green 3%)



Compiled by Harry Hayfield

