When are the bookies going to take note of this – George Galloway may enter race to become Gorton MP https://t.co/ce0JQ5ADxy — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 11, 2017

.@LadPolitics 33/1 on Galloway for Gorton is same price you opened on him for 2012 Bradford W by-election. As you'll recall he won — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 11, 2017

If he runs that could damage Labour

Back in 2012 my best political bet was on George Galloway in the Bradford West by-election. I got on him at 33/1 and, of course, he went on to take the seat in a surprise Victory. My view then was that he could cause surprises and was worth it at the price.

Now, as in the Guardian report linked to above, he is considering putting his name forward in a seat where at the 2911 census 29% of resident described their religion as “Muslim”; 11th highest for constituencies in England and Wales.

I’m not totally convinced that GG is planning a run. I think this is more a way of trying to influence the LAB selection so the party chooses a Muslim candidate whom Galloway approves of.

If Galloway stands against an official LAB candidate than that could make the defence of Gorton more difficult for the red team. The most likely beneficiaries would be the Lib Dems who have a good historical record there even though they did badly at the last general election.

I’ve laid labour on Betfair at a 1.13. So effectively I’ve got 8/1 on LAB not retaining the seat.

Mike Smithson

