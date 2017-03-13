Lots of activity from the bookies following Nicola Stugeon’s announcement that the SNP is going for a second IndyRef because of the vastly changed circumstances as a result of BREXIT.

11/10 Not before end of 2020

WILLIAM HILL…. SECOND SCOTTISH INDIE REF BY END 2020..….4/6 Yes; 11/10 No SECOND SCOTTISH INDIE REF BY END 2024……2/9 Yes; 3/1 No OUTCOME OF NEXT SCOT INDIE REF BY END 2024.……………..4/6 Yes to Independence; 11/10 No

To my mind none of the above odds either way are attractive.

The First Minister hads timed her statement for this critical day as the Article 50 bill gets close to becoming an act thus allowing Theresa May to formally tell Brussels that the UK is leaving .

Mike Smithson

