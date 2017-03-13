The opening IndyRef2 odds make it odds-on that it’ll take place and odds-on that Scotland will vote YESMarch 13th, 2017
Lots of activity from the bookies following Nicola Stugeon’s announcement that the SNP is going for a second IndyRef because of the vastly changed circumstances as a result of BREXIT.
The Ladbrokes betting:Ladbrokes latest bettingNext Independence Referendum4/6 Before end 202011/10 Not before end of 2020Year of next Independence Referendum25 20177/4 20185/2 201910 202011/10 2021 or laterResult of next Referendum8/11 YES11/10 NO(If held before end 2020)
WILLIAM HILL….
SECOND SCOTTISH INDIE REF BY END 2020..….4/6 Yes; 11/10 No
SECOND SCOTTISH INDIE REF BY END 2024……2/9 Yes; 3/1 No
OUTCOME OF NEXT SCOT INDIE REF BY END 2024.……………..4/6 Yes to Independence; 11/10 No
To my mind none of the above odds either way are attractive.
The First Minister hads timed her statement for this critical day as the Article 50 bill gets close to becoming an act thus allowing Theresa May to formally tell Brussels that the UK is leaving .