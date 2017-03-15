It looks as though those who bet that the PVV wouldn’t do it in Holland will end up winnersMarch 15th, 2017
It looks as though the PVV have been beaten https://t.co/f8mBWUvYrZ
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 15, 2017
BREAKING – VOORLOPIGE EXITPOLL:
1. VVD 31
2. PVV 19
3. CDA 19
4. D66 19
Andere partijen, kijk hier: https://t.co/FUYQc0aDbX
— RTL Z (@RTLZ) March 15, 2017
?? #Netherlands | @IpsosNL/@NOS EXIT POLL – seats
VVD 31
PVV 19
CDA 19
D66 19
GL 16
SP 14
PvdA 9#tk17 #tk2017 #ikstem #DutchElection
— Electograph (@Electograph) March 15, 2017
More than 60% of Berfair Dutch election bets had been on the PVV. Assuming the exit polls are correct there are a of British punter losers
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 15, 2017