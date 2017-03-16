Warbreck on Blackpool (Con defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Labour 29, Conservatives 13 (Labour majority of 16)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,237, 1,197 (37%)

Labour 962, 876 (29%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 633 (19%)

Green Party 250 (8%)

Liberal Democrat 237 (7%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 21,781 (33%) LEAVE 45,146 (67%) on a turnout of 65%

Candidates duly nominated: Kevan Benfold (Lib Dem), Walter Cairns (UKIP), Michele Scott (Con), Ian Treasure (Lab)

Weather at the close of polls: Clear, 6°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 36%, Lab 28%, Lib Dem 25%, UKIP 9%, Green 1%)

Saham Toney on Breckland (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,194, 920 (51%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 743, 535 (32%)

Green Party 411 (18%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 26,313 (36%) LEAVE 47,235 (64%) on a turnout of 74%

Candidates duly nominated: Theresa Hewett (Con), Joe Sisto (Lab), Andrew Thorpe (Lib Dem), Pat Warwick (Ind), Dave Williams (UKIP)

Weather at the close of polls: Light Rain, 9°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 45%, Lib Dem 18%, Ind 16%, UKIP 13%, Lab 8%)

South Heaton on Newcastle upon Tyne (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 55, Liberal Democrats 20, Independents 3 (Labour majority of 32)

Result of ward at last election (2014): Labour 1,095 (52%), Green Party 519 (25%), United Kingdom Independence Party 209 (10%), Liberal Democrat 131 (6%), Conservative 99 (5%), Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition 45 (2%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 65,405 (51%) LEAVE 63,598 (49%) on a turnout of 68%

Candidates duly nominated: Christopher Boyle (Lib Dem), Andrew Gray (Green), Chris Murray (Con), Clare Penny-Evans (Lab), Tony Sanderson (UKIP)

Weather at the close of polls: Clear, 4°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD (Lab 54%, Lib Dem 18%, Con 13%, Green 9%, UKIP 6%)

Walton-le-Dale East on South Ribble (Ind defence, elected as Con)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Conservatives 1,123, 950 (54%)

Labour 937, 906 (46%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 26,406 (41%) LEAVE 37,318 (59%) on a turnout of 75%

Candidates duly nominated: Carol Ann Chisholm (Con), Alison Hesketh-Holt (Lib Dem), Alex Watson (Lab)

Weather at the close of polls: Clear, 5°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Con 42%, Lab 37%, Lib Dem 21%)



Compiled by Harry Hayfield

Mike Smithson

