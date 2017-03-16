



On this week’s podcast Keiran is joined by Ailsa Henderson, Head of Politics and International Relations at the University of Edinburgh to discuss the prospect of another Scottish Independence referendum.

Keiran and Ailsa discuss why Nicola Sturgeon decided to call for a referendum now, what a new campaign would look like, the importance of Brexit, what the polls tell us about who would win and what we can learn from Quebec.

Also on the show Keiran unveils some new polling from Opinium looking at whether voters consider Brexit the right or wrong decision (tracked from January) and we get the second part of Keiran’s conversation from last week with Mick Fealty from Slugger O’Toole on Northern Ireland.

