Warbreck on Blackpool (Con defence, death of sitting member)

Result: Conservative 728 (55% +18%), Labour 468 (35% +6%), UKIP 75 (6% -13%), Liberal Democrat 57 (4% -3%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 260 (20%) on a swing of 6% from Labour to Conservative

Saham Toney on Breckland (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Conservative 335 (48% -3%), Liberal Democrat 105 (15%, no candidate at last election), Independent 104 (15%, no candidate at last election), UKIP 80 (11% -21%), Labour 72 (10%, no candidate at last election)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 230 (33%) on a notional swing of 9% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat

South Heaton on Newcastle upon Tyne (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Labour 768 (47% -5%), Green Party 444 (27% +2%), Liberal Democrat 260 (16% +10%), UKIP 88 (5% -5%), Conservative 80 (5% unchanged)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 324 (20%) on a swing of 3.5% from Labour to Green

Walton-le-Dale East on South Ribble (Ind defence, elected as Con)

Result: Conservative 359 (49% -5%), Labour 262 (36% -10%), Liberal Democrat 106 (15%, no candidate at last election)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 97 (13%) on a swing of 2.5% from Labour to Conservative

Liberal Democrat swings:

Warbreck: 10.5% from Liberal Democrat to Conservative

Saham Toney: As listed

South Heaton: 7.5% from Labour to Liberal Democrat

Walton-le-Dale East: 10% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat (notional)



