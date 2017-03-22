Footballing success comes to the places that voted against BREXIT

Correlation, of course, is not causation but we hear so much these days about whether a particular area voted LEAVE or REMAIN that I thought it might be interesting to examine how this worked out in the English Premiership League.

I’ve taken the BREXIT splits in the local authority areas where each of the 20 current members of the league are. Note that the two Manchester clubs have different numbers because only City is in Manchester itself. United is in Trafford. Crystal Palace is on the border of four London boroughs and the split relates to Borough of Croydon where the ground is.

The clubs themselves are listed in terms of their current Premiership ranking with Chelsea at the top and Sunderland at the bottom.

The green on the chart reflects the REMAIN vote share last June 23rd and the red the LEAVE one.

The most successful clubs currently all were in areas which voted voted REMAIN while the clubs that are struggling and face relegation all voted LEAVE

This is not really surprising because the big Premiership clubs are in the big regional centres which are generally more prosperous and people there tended to want to remain within the EU.

The clubs that are struggling tend to be in slightly less major urban centres, have fewer graduates, and a very different employment pattern.

Next season the Premiership BREXIT split will be different assuming that Newcastle (REMAIN 50.7%) and Brighton (REMAIN 68%) get promoted and two of the current bottom three relegated.

