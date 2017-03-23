Yesterday, Westminster was attacked. If the aim was to stop democracy, then it clearly failed.

Higher Croft on Blackburn with Darwen (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 45, Conservatives 16, Liberal Democrats 3 (Labour majority of 26)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Labour 1,283 (46%), United Kingdom Independence Party 927 (33%), Conservative 570 (21%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 28,522 (44%) LEAVE 36,799 (56%) on a turnout of 65%

Candidates duly nominated: Ian Grimshaw (UKIP), Adam Holden (Lab), Maureen McGarvey (Con)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 5°C

Estimate: Labour HOLD (Lab 50%, Con 27%, UKIP 21%)

Leominster South on Herefordshire (Ind defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 29, It’s Our County 12, Independents 8, Green Party 2, Liberal Democrats 2 (Conservative majority of 5)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Independent 686 (43%), Green Party 492 (31%), Conservative 425 (27%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 44,148 (41%) LEAVE 64,122 (59%) on a turnout of 78%

Candidates duly nominated: Connor Egan (Con), Mark Latimer (Non Party Independent), Trish Marsh (Green), Jon Stannard (It’s Our County), Clive Thomas (Lib Dem)

Weather at close of polls: Clear, 5°C

Estimate: Too close to call (NPI 26%, Con 25%, It’s Our County 19%, Lib Dem 18%, Green 12%)

Dunster and Timberscombe on West Somerset (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 21, Independents 3, United Kingdom Independence Party 3, Labour 1 (Conservative majority of 14)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 424 (60%), Green Party 288 (40%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 8,566 (39%) LEAVE 13,168 (61%) on a turnout of 79%

Candidates duly nominated: Lucy McQuillan (Green), Andy Parbrook (Con), Peter Pilkington (Lib Dem), Maureen Smith (Lab)

Weather at close of polls: Cloudy but dry, 7°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 48%, Lib Dem 29%, Green 17%, Lab 6%)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



