Higher Croft on Blackburn with Darwen (Lab defence, death of sitting member)

Result: Labour 446 (58% +12%), United Kingdom Independence Party 190 (25% -8%), Conservative 133 (17% -4%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 256 (33%) on a swing of 10% from UKIP to Lab

However, late yesterday afternoon it was discovered that the Labour candidate should not have been nominated as he was employed by an organisation that Blackburn with Darwen council have a material interest in, therefore the election was declared null and void

Leominster South on Herefordshire (Ind defence, death of sitting member)

Result: Green Party 318 (41% +10%), It’s Our County 143 (18%, no candidate at last election), Conservative 139 (18% -9%), Independent 116 (15% -28%), Liberal Democrat 64 (8%, no candidate at last election)

Green GAIN from Independent with a majority of 175 (23%) on a notional swing of 4% from Green to It’s Our County (actual swing 10.5% from Con to Green)

Dunster and Timberscombe on West Somerset (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result: Liberal Democrat 174 (50%, no candidate at last election), Conservative 115 (33% -27%), Green Party 38 (11% -29%), Labour 23 (7%, no candidate at last election)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 59 (17%) on a notional swing of 38.5% from Conservative to Liberal Democrat (actual swing 1% from Green to Con)

Monthly Summary: March 2017

Conservatives 8,011 votes (36% -1% on last time) winning 11 seats (+2 on last time)

Labour 6,214 votes (28% -2% on last time) winning 3 seats (-3 on last time)

Liberal Democrats 3,222 votes (15% +8% on last time) winning 3 seats (+2 on last time)

United Kingdom Independence Party 2,098 votes (10% -1% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)

Green Party 1,173 votes (5% -2% on last time) winning 1 seat (+1 on last time)

Independents 1,128 votes (5% -2% on last time) winning 0 seats (-1 on last time)

Other Parties 143 votes (1% +1% on last time) winning 0 seats (unchanged)

Conservative lead of 1,797 votes (8%) on a swing of 0.5% from Lab to Con

GAINS

Conservatives GAIN Hutton on Redcar and Cleveland from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Kersal on Salford from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Waltham Cross on Broxbourne from Lab

Conservatives GAIN Derwent on the City of Derby from UKIP

Liberal Democrats GAIN Hailey, Minister Lovell and Leafield on West Oxfordshire from Con

Green Party GAIN Leominster South on Herefordshire from Ind

Liberal Democrats GAIN Dunster and Timberscombe on West Somerset from Con



