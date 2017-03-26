(THREAD) BREAKING: Harvard professor and @CNN political analyst Juliette Kayyem says, per sources, Michael Flynn may have flipped on Trump. pic.twitter.com/kkG4h4gqvw — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(1) First, as an attorney I want to make clear that, if this @CNN analyst's sources are correct, the #Russiagate scandal is blown wide open. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(2) The FBI flips witnesses, turning them into cooperating individuals, _only_ when they can help secure conviction of a bigger "target." — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(3) Michael Flynn was the National Security Adviser for the President of the United States. The only _bigger_ target is Donald J. Trump. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(4) But Flynn also held a clandestine meeting with Russian ambassador/spy Sergey Kislyak and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner in December '16. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(5) And Flynn coordinated with infamous Iran-Contra figure and Russian oil/gas pipeline advocate Bud McFarlane in hiring Trump's Deputy NSA. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(6) And of course Flynn had the highest possible clearance and greatest possible access to POTUS in discussing matters of national security. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(7) Flynn's hire as NSA was controversial–even suspicious–when it was made due to Flynn's absolutely _terrible_ reputation in Washington. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(8) This suggests the hire wasn't based on merit, but rather the fact that Flynn is _known_ to have ties (in-person ties) to Vladimir Putin. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(9) We should conclude from the foregoing that Flynn was in the best position of _anyone_ involved in #Russiagate to see _all_ its contours. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

(10) Given all of the above, we can say that if any one person could bring down Trump due to #Russiagate, it's the man the FBI may now have. pic.twitter.com/sLwjBTVTcF — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) March 25, 2017

Asked spokesman for Flynn if he is cooperating w/the FBI. He said he is not responding. Not denying or confirming, I asked. "Not responding" — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) March 25, 2017

