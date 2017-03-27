A new poll conducted by GfK, the first published GB political survey since GE2005 when it operated as NOP, has Corbyn as unpopular among Brits as Trump.

GfK surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,938 GB adults between March 1st and March 15th, 2017 and found:

Prime Minister Theresa May is more popular than the Government overall. 46% of GB adults approve of the job she is doing as Prime Minister (just 33% disapprove) while 40% approve of the way the government is running the country with the same number disapproving (40%).

Meanwhile, just 17% of GB adults approve of the job Jeremy Corbyn is doing as Leader of the Opposition. 58% disapprove. 26% don’t know. These numbers are virtually identical to Donald Trump’s approval figures among British adults. 18% of Brits approve of the job Donald Trump is doing as US President with 60% disapproving and 22% saying that they don’t know.

Commenting on these findings, GfK Research Director Keiran Pedley said:

“Whilst Donald Trump’s approval rating among British adults will be the least of the President’s worries following his healthcare struggles last week, it will be of great concern to Labour supporters that Jeremy Corbyn’s approval rating among Brits is no better. With Theresa May clearly more popular than the Government as a whole and the Conservatives significantly ahead in the polls, it looks like Labour is a long way from power”.

Other findings in the poll included:

Brexit – right decision / wrong decision

Right decision 46%

Wrong decision 41%

Don’t know 13%

Westminster voting intention

CON 41%

LAB 28%

UKIP 12%

LD 7%



