There’s a fierce attack in the Canary on GfK and its research director known well to PBers, Kieran Pedley.

The chart says it all and shows all three sets of published leader ratings in March. And you know what – all the numbers are very close – the Canary favourite Corbyn is doing appallingly however you look at the numbers.

So if there is a conspiracy against Labour’s bed-blocker leader then Opinium and Ipsos MORI are involed as well.

The Corbyn cultists have simply got to accept that their man is electoral poison.

My assumption is that @TheCanarySays is a Tory front organisation designed to keep the hapless Corbyn power. — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 28, 2017

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



