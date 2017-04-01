Corbyn’s ratings hit an historical low for a LAB leader at this stageApril 1st, 2017
Only one of those in the chart led party to GE victory
Corbyn has the worst ratings after 18 months of any LAB leader since @IpsosMORI began asking the question 40 years ago pic.twitter.com/niNq4pqTdE
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 1, 2017
Punters give JC a 39% chance of staying till GE
On the betting markets it is a 61% chance that Corbyn will cease to be leader before general election pic.twitter.com/j71k8rdBrd
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 1, 2017