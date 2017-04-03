Last Thursday the Dublin-based PaddyPower issued a press release embargoed for April 1st announcing that former UKIP leader had become the firm’s political advisor.

With minutes it was assumed that this was an April Fool and the story barely got any coverage.

Well we were wrong. This has actually happened and the firm has confirmed that he’s now taken up the role.

Noting that the bookie lost on Trump last November Farage had these comments to make:

“.. Clearly, Paddy Power needs help – and independence from the anti-Trump narrative that has dogged their thinking recently. As the only British politician with a direct line to the Donald – sorry, Theresa! – I’m the perfect man to lead this recruitment intiative. For instance, given the Donald’s blistering start to his time in office, I’ve recommended that Paddy Power scrap their impeachment market – it’s clearly not going to happen.”

There are other areas where Farage has advised including slashing the price on the President to serve a second term (10/11 in from 13/8), advocating paying out early on the US building a Mexican border wall this year, and removing all markets on Russian collusion – which he calls ‘Fake News’.

I’m not so sure that someone so committed to his views is the best person to offer impartial advice that could cost PP money. But maybe that’s not the objective. This is about getting publicity.

Mike Smithson

