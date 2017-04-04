Ken suspended from LAB for a year over Hitler comments – not expelledApril 4th, 2017
Typical of Labour to shy away from a decision
Ken Livingstone escapes expulsion from Labour over his Hitler remarks. Party disciplinary panel suspends his membership for one year.
— David Wooding (@DavidWooding) April 4, 2017
Labour's commitment to finding the option that irritates everyone is second-to-none.
— Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) April 4, 2017
Ken Livingstone: "I apologise for the offence caused by those Labour MPs who lied and said I said Hitler was a Zionist."
— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) April 4, 2017
I.e. not even suspension from membership, just from holding office within party. https://t.co/eRqnZDDMbS
— Luke Akehurst (@lukeakehurst) April 4, 2017