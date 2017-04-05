Looking forward to May 4th

On this week’s PB/Polling Matters podcast, Keiran is joined by Colin Rallings from the University of Plymouth to discuss the latest Rallings and Thrasher projections for the coming local elections in May and what they might mean for the wider political environment. Later in the show, Keiran is joined by Leo Barasi to discuss the latest Polling Matters / Opinium survey which looks at what voters would be prepared to compromise in the coming Brexit deal.

Keiran is off to South Africa for the Easter break but Polling Matters should still continue with Leo Barasi when he is away.

