« Will the last person to quit UKIP please remember to turn out the lights
h1

Two seats which UKIP won last time amongst tonight’s local elections

April 6th, 2017

Elmhurst on Aylesbury Vale (UKIP defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservative 43, Liberal Democrats 9, United Kingdom Independence Party 4, Labour 2, Independent 1 (Conservative majority of 27)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Liberal Democrats 729, 652 (26%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 666, 567 (23%)
Labour 632, 516 (22%)
Conservatives 604, 496 (21%)
Green Party 220, 131 (8%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 52,877 (49.5%), LEAVE 53,956 (50.5%) on a turnout of 78%
Candidates duly nominated: Nigel Foster (Green), Phil Gomm (UKIP), Susan Morgan (Lib Dem), Gary Paxton (Lab), Ammer Raheel (Con)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 10°C
Estimate: Liberal Democrat GAIN from UKIP (Lib Dem 37%, Con 24%, Lab 21%, UKIP 13%, Green 5%)

Walcot on Bath and North East Somerset (Lib Dem defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservative 37, Liberal Democrats 15, Labour 6, Independents 5, Green Party 2 (Conservative majority of 9)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
Liberal Democrats 1,323, 768 (37%)
Conservatives 795, 695 (23%)
Green Party 772, 765 (22%)
Labour 516, 492 (15%)
Independent 132 (3%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 60,878 (58%) LEAVE 44,352 (42%) on a turnout of 77%
Candidates duly nominated: Richard Samuel (Lib Dem), Tim Stoneman (Green), Brian Webber (Con), Amber Weston (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 11°C
Estimate: Liberal Democrat HOLD (Lib Dem 49%, Con 24%, Lab 14%, Green 12%)

Hipperholme and Lightcliffe on Calderdale (Con defence, death of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2016): Labour 23, Conservatives 22, Liberal Democrats 5, Independent 1 (No Overall Control, Labour short by 3)
Result of ward at last election (2016): Conservative 1,998 (65%), Labour 526 (17%), Liberal Democrat 319 (10%), Green Party 249 (8%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 46,950 (44%) LEAVE 58,975 (56%) on a turnout of 71%
Candidates duly nominated: Elaine Hey (Green), Alisdair McGregor (Lib Dem), George Robinson (Con), Oliver Willows (Lab)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 8°C
Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 57%, Lib Dem 20%, Lab 19%, Green 4%)

St. James on Tendring (Coastal Independent defence, death of sitting member elected as UKIP)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 23, United Kingdom Independence Party 22, Independents 7, Labour 4, Ratepayers 3, Liberal Democrat 1 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 8)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected
United Kingdom Independence Party 933, 741 (39%)
Conservatives 848, 770 (35%)
Labour 385 (16%)
Independent 244 (10%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 25,210 (31%) LEAVE 57,447 (69%) on a turnout of 74%
Candidates duly nominated: Maurice Alexander (Con), Wendy Brown (Lab), Rosemary Dodds (Green), Sean Duffy (Lib Dem), Teresa O’Hara (UKIP)
Weather at close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 10°C
Estimate: Conservative GAIN from UKIP (Con 33%, Lib Dem 22%, UKIP 21%, Lab 16%, Green 8%)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield


Comments by