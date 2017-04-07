« Two seats which UKIP won last time amongst tonight’s local elections
BREAKING: Trump orders cruise missile attack on Syria following the chemical weapon attack

April 7th, 2017

The new President’s first major military intervention

Trump said:

“Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched.

It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons.

There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the chemical weapons convention, and ignored the urging of the UN security council.

Years of previous attempts at changing Assad’s behaviour have all failed and failed very dramatically.”

