William Hill have a market up on whether Paul Nuttall will still be UKIP leader at the end of 2017, to be honest neither of the odds seem attractive to me.

After failing so spectacularly in the capital of Brexit against a poor Labour candidate who was the living embodiment of David Cameron’s maxim about Twitter, coupled with the fun with his CV, and Douglas Carswell and Mark Reckless leaving UKIP on Nuttall’s watch would all be indicators for someone who might be forced to resign, but criticising UKIP after the UK voted to leave the EU is a bit like being the waiter who asked George Best “Mr Best, where did it all go wrong?”

With Arron Banks buggering off to form the Patriotic Alliance there might not be the pressure within UKIP on Paul Nuttall to quit, though this bet might be dependent if Nigel Farage joins the Patriotic Alliance too, if he doesn’t Farage does have a habit of becoming UKIP leader again.

All of these uncertainties and the poor odds make it no bet for me.

TSE



