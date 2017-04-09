



Picture: Vladimir Putin meeting French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen.

If Putin made Donald Trump President why couldn’t Putin make Corbyn PM?

For us political gamblers one of the things we’re now having to factor in to our bets is which candidate or party is Vladimir Putin backing.

It just isn’t those gamblers who wear tin foil hats who are wondering about this. Even that well known Democratic Party member and liberal snowflake Dick Cheney recently commented that

Russia’s alleged interference in last year’s US presidential election could be considered “an act of war”, according to former US Vice President Dick Cheney. Mr Cheney, who was George W Bush’s deputy between 2001 and 2009, said there was “no question” that Vladimir Putin had attempted to influence the election outcome. “There’s no question there was a very serious effort made by Putin and his government, his organisation, to interfere in major ways with our basic fundamental democratic processes,” Mr Cheney said during a speech at a business conference in New Delhi, India. “In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war. I think it’s a kind of conduct and activity we will see going forward. We know he’s attempted it previously in other states in the Baltics. “I would not underestimate the weight that we, as Americans, assign to the Russian attempts to interfere with our internal political processes,” he added. US intelligence agencies have claimed Moscow was responsible for several hacks on computers belonging to the Democratic Party and senior members of Hillary Clinton’s campaign team – the contents of which were later released by Wikileaks.

With the picture atop this thread shows what many perceive as Putin’s interference in the French Presidential election, which this week culminated with France’s polling watchdog warning Russia organisations to stop meddling with the polling/reporting in the election.

The events in Syria have resulted in UK/Russian relations deteriorating with Russia mocking Boris Johnson you can see why Putin might prefer a different government in the UK, especially with an opposition party leader and staff who even Labour MPs are accusing of being pro Putin/Russia.

Stop criticising Corbyn's slow response: it takes time for Seamas to run the draft statement by the Kremlin, Stop the War + the Morning Star — Michael Dugher MP (@MichaelDugher) April 7, 2017

So Vladimir Putin could well be Jeremy Corbyn’s Tenzing Norgay as Corbyn attempts to climb the electoral Everest that is winning a general election. I mean we’ve seen it before, a candidate with appalling personal ratings, loathed by his party establishment, but believed to be backed by Putin won the election. Jeremy Corbyn might just be the British Donald Trump.

