Now he’s odds-on to serve till 2020 or later

On the UK betting markets at least punters are taking a more positive view about Donald Trump’s chances of staying in the post till 2020 or beyond.

It seems his action on Syria has helped take the edge off the Putin link narrative that was proving to be becoming a problem for him.

But the big picture remains negative and his party could still turn on him in the run up to next year’s mid-terms if it was felt that his presence in the White House was having a negative impact on his party’s chances. The Republicans currently have majorities in both the House and the Senate and they want to keep it that way.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



