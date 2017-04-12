Brutal Lib Dem leaflet for Manchester Gorton by-election. pic.twitter.com/VUQq3zS23E — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) April 12, 2017

An attack also designed for Remainers

Above is a brutal Lib Dem leaflet that is going out in Manchester Gorton where the by-election takes places on May 4th.

The party which used to hold all but two of the council seats in the seat believes it is in with good chance of getting a good result and is throwing a lot at the campaign.

Corbyn’s ambivalence over Brexit was always a vulnerability and neither helps the party with leavers or remainers. My own view is that the red team has read too much into the data that had Leave the winners in two thirds of its MPs seats. Those wanting to stay in the EU are much more fired up than those who back Leave.

If the LD leaflet appears brutal then think how the Tories will exploit the LAB leader’s history and that of his shadow chancellor, John McDonnell. Their back stories have so many hostages to fortune.

Mike Smithson

