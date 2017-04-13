Coulby Newham on Middlesbrough (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Labour 33, Independents 9, Conservatives 4 (Labour majority of 20)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Emboldened denotes elected

Labour 1,464, 1,291, 1,079 (38%)

Conservative 996 (26%)

Independents 893, 762, 758 (23%)

Liberal Democrat 524 (14%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 21,181 (34%) LEAVE 40,177 (66%) on a turnout of 65%

Candidates duly nominated: Emma Alberti (Green), Mike Allen (Ind), Annalise Higgins (Lab), Jacob Young (Con)

Weather at the close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 8°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Lab 39%, Con 30%, Ind 17%, Green 14%)

Piddle Valley on West Dorset (Con defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 30, Liberal Democrats 12 (Conservative majority of 18)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Conservative 1,095 (69%), Green Party 315 (20%), Labour 182 (11%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 31,924 (49%) LEAVE 33,267 (51%) on a turnout of 79%

Candidates duly nominated: Carol Byrom (Green), Brian Haynes (Con)

Weather at the close of polls: Cloudy, but dry 8°C

Estimate: Conservative HOLD (Con 57%, Green 43%)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



