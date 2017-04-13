This could be a growing issue in many countries

Well done to YouGov for putting together this cross comparison of view of NATO in a range of different countries.

This body which has remained intact since 1949 and has played a key part in many counties security since that time. But political considerations are changing and we cannot assume that things will continue as they are.

No doubt the weakening of this alliance is a key objective for Mr. Putin which might be one of the reasons he has reportedly got closely involved in the domestic politics of many different countries.

In the UK, of course, Corbyn’s views are well known and could indeed play a major part in a general election campaign should he still be opposition leader then.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



