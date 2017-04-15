Tories take 21% lead with @ComResPolls poll for Sunday Mirror/Independent Con 46 (+4) Lab 25 (nc) LD 11 (-1) UKIP 9 (-1) Greens 4 (nc) — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 15, 2017

This ComRes poll indicates Labour are headed for the mother of all beatings at the next general election. Surely with 20% plus leads Labour members will come to their senses and ditch the electoral liability that is is Corbyn

Which might explain the support for a new centre ground party

There is a need for a new centre-ground political party in Britain. Agree 41% Disagree 26%@ComResPolls finds — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 15, 2017

ComRes note ‘Two in five British adults (41%) agree that there is a need for a new centre-ground political party in Britain. The majority of Liberal Democrat voters (58%) agree that there is a need for a new centre-ground political party in Britain, as do more than two in five Labour voters (43%), half of UKIP voters (47%) and over one third of Conservatives (35%).’

It appears with a 21% lead for the Tories, Corbyn’s name can’t damage Labour’s brand any further

Association with Corbyn appears to have little impact on the public’s perceptions on Labour Party’s current policy agenda @ComResPolls finds pic.twitter.com/AataN8zrQC — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 15, 2017

ComRes write

o For example, 71% of adults agree with the minimum wage policy attributed to Labour, compared to 68% who agree with the policy attributed to Jeremy Corbyn.

· Raising the minimum wage to £10 an hour by 2020 has cross-party support, with majorities of voters of each of the main parties agreeing with the policy.

o More than four in five of Labour voters (88%) and seven in ten UKIP voters (71%) agree. A majority of Conservative also support the policy (51%).

· The majority of Conservative voters (57%) disagree with introducing free school meals for all children by introducing VAT on private school fees. The majority of adults who say they will vote for the other main parties – including UKIP (51%) – agree with this policy.

· More than two in five British adults (44%) say they don’t know whether they agree or disagree with setting up a £500bn national investment bank using £350bn of Government money, compared to 13% or less for the other policies tested. This suggests a lack of knowledge or clarity surrounding the policy among a significant minority of Britons.

· The Labour Party policies tested are popular amongst those who are not sure who they will vote for if there was a General Election tomorrow. For example seven in ten of unsure voters (71%) agree with the increase in the minimum wage by 2020 (as do 69% of British adults overall).

Other findings from the @ComResPolls poll. Q. Do you agree or disagree with each of the following statements? pic.twitter.com/xqnMo6RwG3 — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 15, 2017

Methodology Note: ComRes interviewed 2,029 GB adults online between 11th and 13th April 2017. Data were weighted to be demographically representative of all GB adults. Data were also weighted by past vote recall. Voting intention figures are calculated using the ComRes Voter Turnout Model.

TSE

But it's not all bad news for Labour, only 9% behind with @OpiniumResearch Con 38% (-3) Lab 29% (+1) UKIP 14% (+1) LD 7% (-1) — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 15, 2017



