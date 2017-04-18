Can she satisfy or circumvent The Fixed-term Parliament Act? pic.twitter.com/pkKaBrVPuF — TSE (@TSEofPB) April 18, 2017

General election – June 8. Labour in for a creaming. pic.twitter.com/kJeegZMnFn — Nina Schick (@NinaDSchick) April 18, 2017

Will Labour agree to an early election?

Given the polls I can understand why Mrs May is calling a general election, but there’s a few major issues to sort out

Can she satisfy the fixed-term parliament act in the vote tomorrow? Will Mrs May receive any backlash, like Gordon Brown, for going back on her word on holding an early election If she loses the vote, what then? If the SNP put in their manifesto Scotland should have Indyref2 next year, and they win a majority of votes or seats in Scotland, how can Mrs May refuse, Mrs May might have put the Union at risk. (It also damages her argument against holding an Indyref2?)

If Corbyn gets creamed at the general election, will he continue as Labour leader? This might be the easiest way for Labour rebels to get rid of Corbyn.

Update Corbyn backs an early election

Update – Here’s what Mrs May used to say

Theresa May to Andrew Marr, September 4: – I’m not going to be calling a snap election. pic.twitter.com/sz31a02aav — Ross Hawkins (@rosschawkins) April 18, 2017



