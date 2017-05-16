The pre-GE2017 PB gathering will take place at the Lord Raglan pub, 61 St Martins le Grand, St Pauls EC1A 4ER. An area downstairs called the Fireplace has been booked.

Thanks once again to Fat Steve for finding a new more suitable venue and for making the arrangements.

As well as being close to St Paul’s the Lord Raglan is only minutes walk away from Farringdon and City Thameslink stations with their direct links to Gatwick and Luton airports, Brighton and Bedford.

All welcome whether PB posters or not.

LAB’s manifesto barely moved the betting markets…

..Except for one brave punter in Norfolk

After LAB manifesto launch

Ladbrokes customer in King's Lynn places places £1500 at 10/1 that Corbyn will be PM on July 1 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 16, 2017

Mike Smithson

