when someone brings up something you did last night pic.twitter.com/4tG2UdUt7B — Esther Webber (@estwebber) May 17, 2017

@iainmartin1 They look like one of those Tory couples in the 1990s snapped at the garden gate after the minister's been in the News of the World — Patrick Kidd (@patrick_kidd) May 17, 2017

What was scheduled to be a Conservative event to attack the LAB manifesto has set off all sorts of speculation about the Chancellor, Philip Hammond.

Theresa May was asked twice to back her Hammond and both times she managed to avoid the question in a manner that suggested that she was not happy with him. As the clip above indicates they looked very uncomfortable together on the platform.

It is very dangerous, as Margaret Thatcher would have attested, for Chancellors and the Prime Minister to be publicly split.

No doubt we’ll see betting markets up so. I’d bet that he’ll be out in the post election re-shuffle but it is hard to see who would replace him.

Mike Smithson

