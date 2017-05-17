We’ve not seen a Marf cartoon on PB for some time but that all changes this afternoon with this drawing on Donald Trump who clearly is under a lot of pressure.

I’m hoping that there maybe more from her during the closing stages of GE2017 and beyind.

The twin issues of the sacking of FBI director, Comey and the allegation that he gave secret intelligence to the Russian foreign have today led to the first Republican law-maker talk of impeachment.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



