Local By-Election Preview May 18th 2017 (T-21 days until Election 2017)May 18th, 2017
Reeth and Arkengarthdale on Richmondshire (Ind defence, death of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 21, Independents 7, Richmondshire Independents 4, Liberal Democrats 2 (Conservative majority of 8)
Result of ward at last election (2015): Ind 544 (76%), Green 116 (16%), Lab 56 (8%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 11,945 (43%) LEAVE 15,691 (57%) on a turnout of 75%
Candidates duly nominated: Ian Scott (Con)
Result: Conservative GAIN from Independent, unopposed
Enfield Lock on Enfield (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)
Result of council at last election (2014): Labour 41, Conservatives 22 (Labour majority of 19)
Result of ward at last election (2014): Emboldened denotes elected
Labour 2,395, 2,203, 2,189 (51%)
United Kingdom Independence Party 829 (18%)
Conservatives 725, 683, 537 (16%)
Green Party 443 (9%)
British National Party 296 (6%)
EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 76,425 (56%) LEAVE 60,481 (44%) on a turnout of 69%
Candidates duly nominated: Christine Bellas (Con), Elif Erbil (Lab), Kate McGeevor (Green), Richard Morgan-Ash (Lib Dem), Gary Robbens (UKIP)
Weather at the close of polls: Heavy Rain, 11°C
Estimate: Lab HOLD (Lab 45%, Lib Dem 20%, Con 19%, UKIP 11%, Green 5%)