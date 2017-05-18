Reeth and Arkengarthdale on Richmondshire (Ind defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2015): Conservatives 21, Independents 7, Richmondshire Independents 4, Liberal Democrats 2 (Conservative majority of 8)

Result of ward at last election (2015): Ind 544 (76%), Green 116 (16%), Lab 56 (8%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 11,945 (43%) LEAVE 15,691 (57%) on a turnout of 75%

Candidates duly nominated: Ian Scott (Con)

Result: Conservative GAIN from Independent, unopposed

Enfield Lock on Enfield (Lab defence, resignation of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2014): Labour 41, Conservatives 22 (Labour majority of 19)

Result of ward at last election (2014): Emboldened denotes elected

Labour 2,395, 2,203, 2,189 (51%)

United Kingdom Independence Party 829 (18%)

Conservatives 725, 683, 537 (16%)

Green Party 443 (9%)

British National Party 296 (6%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 76,425 (56%) LEAVE 60,481 (44%) on a turnout of 69%

Candidates duly nominated: Christine Bellas (Con), Elif Erbil (Lab), Kate McGeevor (Green), Richard Morgan-Ash (Lib Dem), Gary Robbens (UKIP)

Weather at the close of polls: Heavy Rain, 11°C

Estimate: Lab HOLD (Lab 45%, Lib Dem 20%, Con 19%, UKIP 11%, Green 5%)



