Your essential reference for election night

The leading psephologists, Profs Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher, are making their reference work on last General Election, Election 2015 Results and Tables, available online so people can download it. It is in PDF format and runs to 437 pages.

This is a great resource which I’ve got permanently open in a window on my laptop as well as on my phone. The book can be downloaded here. Their website, The Elections Centre, is here and contains, as you would expect, a large amount of material.

Mike Smithson

