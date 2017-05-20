New: Survation/MOS Headline Voting Intention:

CON 46% LAB 34% LD 8% UKIP 3%; Others 8%

Full details: https://t.co/nXLA7ZMDLP pic.twitter.com/m2RUvyEVzm — Survation. (@Survation) May 20, 2017

CON lead down to single figures with YouGov Con 44 (-1) Lab 35 (+3) LD 9 (+1) UKIP 3 (-3) — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017

The ORB Poll for S Telegraph which was carried out BEFORE CON manifesto launch

Con 46

Lab 34

LD 7

UKIP 7 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017

Opinium poll carried out BEFORE CON manifesto launch

CON 46% -1

LAB 33%+1

LD 8% =

UKIP 5%=

GRN 2%= — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017

Still to come YouGov for S Times and Survation for MoS.

Mike Smithson

