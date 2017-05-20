UPDATED With postal voting just starting CON lead dropsMay 20th, 2017
New: Survation/MOS Headline Voting Intention:
CON 46% LAB 34% LD 8% UKIP 3%; Others 8%
Full details: https://t.co/nXLA7ZMDLP pic.twitter.com/m2RUvyEVzm
— Survation. (@Survation) May 20, 2017
CON lead down to single figures with YouGov
Con 44 (-1) Lab 35 (+3) LD 9 (+1) UKIP 3 (-3)
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017
The ORB Poll for S Telegraph which was carried out BEFORE CON manifesto launch
Con 46
Lab 34
LD 7
UKIP 7
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017
Opinium poll carried out BEFORE CON manifesto launch
CON 46% -1
LAB 33%+1
LD 8% =
UKIP 5%=
GRN 2%=
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 20, 2017
Still to come YouGov for S Times and Survation for MoS.