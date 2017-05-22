As well as what’s being described as a U-turn over her manifesto pledge on social care there’ve been two new polls during the day all showing LAB making progress.

The one that has shown the biggest move is the YouGov Wales poll for ITV. The figures, if repeated, suggest that LAB’s lead over CON is now greater than it was at GE2015 in the Principality.

Via @roger_scully LAB sees huge surge in latest YouGov Wales poll LAB 44%+9

CON 34%-7

PC 9%-2

LD 6%-1

UKIP 5%+1 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 22, 2017

The one national poll so far has been ICM which is showing a similar picture of LAB progress but still a long way behind.

ICM sees CON lead down

CON : 47% -1

LAB: 33% +5

LD 9%-1

UKIP: 4%-2 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 22, 2017

The betting markets have been relatively stable.

Mike Smithson

