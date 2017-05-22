Delete Strong & Stable replace Strong & Swerving

With just two weeks and 2 days of campaigning left Mrs. May has u-turned on one of the flagship policies in her manifesto – the plans for social care.

This follows a sharp move in some polls although even on present numbers she is sure of a substantial working majority.

In all the time I’ve been writing about politics (my first election was GE1970) I cannot recall a time when a major party has has to go back on a manifesto pledge in such a short period.

The real damage from this is what it does to the Theresa May brand. Her strong and stable image was resonating well as the polls have shown. People want a competent leader even if they don’t always agree with the policy platform.

I agree with the Guardian’s Andrew Sparrow that the best thing to be said about this is that she has moved quickly which should mitigate some of the damage.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



