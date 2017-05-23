The GE2017 campaign should be resumed by Thursday at the latest

We are just two weeks and two days from the General Election and next week, with the Spring bank holiday, sees large numbers, particularly parents of school age children, going away.

It was right that campaign activities were suspended by the parties today but things need to be restored in order to allow the proper scrutiny ahead of this huge political decision that the nation will be taking.

Michael Crick surely has it right with this Tweet

Understandable campaigns suspended to show respect, but longer truce might contradict pledge to show we won't be deflected by terrorism — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) May 23, 2017

Thursday seems about right for a re-start.

GE2017 betting meanwhile is carrying on. Both Sporting Index and SpreadEx have CON 383-389 seats with LAB at 171-177.

Hopefully the suspension won’t apply to the polling.

Mike Smithson

