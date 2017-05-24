Corbyn, May and the others are avoiding proper scrutiny

One of the main functions of an election campaign is to ensure that those who seek to govern us are subject to proper scrutiny something that is much easier to avoid in non-election periods.

TMay didn’t enjoy her inquisition by Andrew Neil on Monday night and I’ve little doubt that the other four who are due to be questioned are looking forward to their appearances with some trepidation. This is quite right and a healthy part of the democratic process.

From what I can gather we aren’t going to see a full return to the campaign until after the weekend which is a disgrace.

As someone born in Manchester very close to where several of the suspects live I am deeply touched by this tragedy and proud of the way that my city is coming together. But that doesn’t mean the general election campaign should be curtailed.

Every day the campaign is suspended in a win for the terrorists. The campaign needs to resume tomorrow.

Mike Smithson

