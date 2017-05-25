Shoeburyness on Southend on Sea (Ind defence, death of sitting member)

Result of council at last election (2016): Conservatives 25, Labour 11, Independents 10, United Kingdom Independence Party 6, Liberal Democrats 2 (No Overall Control, Conservatives short by 3)

Result of ward at last election (2016): Independent (Assenheim) 728 (29%), Conservative 607 (24%), Independent (Chalk) 527 (21%), United Kingdom Independence Party 309 (12%), Labour 236 (9%), Green Party 57 (2%), Liberal Democrats 50 (2%)

EU Referendum Result (2016): REMAIN 39,348 (42%), LEAVE 54,522 (58%) on a turnout of 73%)

Candidates duly nominated: Anne Chalk (Ind), Paul Hill (Green), Val Jarvis (Con), Maggie Kelly (Lab), Edward McNally (UKIP), Gavin Spencer (Lib Dem)

Weather at the close of polls: Clear, 14°C

Estimate: Too close to call (Ind 36%, Con 29%, Lib Dem 12%, UKIP 11%, Lab 11%, Green 1%)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



