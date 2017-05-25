YouGov has CON lead BELOW what it was at GE2015May 25th, 2017
CON lead down to 5% with @YouGov pic.twitter.com/udkAz2lgyv
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 25, 2017
There’s a new Times/YouGov poll that has LAB just 5% behind the Tories which s by far the smallest we have seen this year. To put this into context David Cameron won his majority in 2015 with a GB vote lead over LAB of 6.5%. This poll suggests that that could be narrowed.
This latest poll was carried out yesterday and today and so fully takes into account reaction to Manchester.
This is very much not what I was expecting. I thought that Manchester would lead to the Tories increasing their lead.
Of course all polls have margins of error and the potential to be outliers and we need to see these latest numbers supported by other polling.