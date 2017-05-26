The latest polling has caused a big sell of CON seats on the spread markets. With

Spreadex it is now 373-379 seats. At the weekend the buy level was more than 400.

SportingIndex has it slightly higher at 373-379 which means that my sell bet at 393 placed on Saturday night is now showing a nice profit.

What’s nice about this form of betting is that you can take and pocket your profits well before the election has taken place.

The risk at the moment is that other pollsters might show a larger CON lead which could cause the price to move up.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



