The @OpiniumResearch poll Con 45 (-1) Lab 35 (+2) LD 7 (-1) UKIP 5 (nc) Look at the leader ratings. FW Tues/Wed https://t.co/OKZIp0G1Q6 pic.twitter.com/JnPsr7bx5J — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 27, 2017

Con 12-pt lead @ComRes for @Independent & @TheSundayMirror

Con 46% -2

Lab 34% +4

LD 8% -2

UKIP 5% 0

Green 2% -1

(Changes since 2 weeks ago) — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 27, 2017

Corbyn leads by 23 points on best to protect old people who need social care @ComRes for @Independent https://t.co/XuXHxV9ZUf — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) May 27, 2017

With both ComRes and Opinium, the Tory lead has halved in a month. Tories had a 25% lead with ComRes, now 12%, 19% with Opinium, now 10% — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 27, 2017

These polls should relax the Tories following the YouGov poll earlier on this week, but the general poll trend is a reflection of the piss poor campaign the Tories have led, especially over social care changes.

Both pollsters see Mrs May’s rating taking a hit, but she’s still ahead of Jeremy Corbyn on most metrics, and further ahead of where David Cameron was of Ed Miliband

I’m expecting quite a few more polls this evening.

TSE



