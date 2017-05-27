« The jaws of victory. The Conservatives’ faltering campaign
The first two polls of tonight show the Tory lead halving in a month

May 27th, 2017

These polls should relax the Tories following the YouGov poll earlier on this week, but the general poll trend is a reflection of the piss poor campaign the Tories have led, especially over social care changes.

Both pollsters see Mrs  May’s rating taking a hit, but she’s still ahead of Jeremy Corbyn on most metrics, and further ahead of where David Cameron was of Ed Miliband

I’m expecting quite a few more polls this evening.

TSE


