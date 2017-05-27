« The first two polls of tonight show the Tory lead halving in a month
Tonight’s YouGov and ORB polls have the Tory lead in the single digits – update ICM has the Tory lead at

May 27th, 2017

Well if these polls turn out be accurate then Mrs May’s gamble to hold an early election will turn out be a mistake.

What will keep Mrs May and CCHQ happy is the Tories consistently polling in the 40s, they last polled sub 40% in early April, and that was the only time since the 1st of February, though she might be worried that the Tory lead with these polls is less/fractionally above the lead David Cameron achieved in 2015.

If these polls are accurate then I’ll owe Jeremy Corbyn an apology, he’s not the voter repellent I thought he was and he polling above or near what Tony Blair achieved in 2005 when Labour last won a majority, indeed Corbyn might well poll higher than what Cameron received in 2015 to win a majority.

I’m hoping we might see a couple more polls tonight

UPDATE

