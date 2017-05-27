Looks like women are behind the Corbyn surge in @ORB_Int poll. Fieldwork Wed and Thurs https://t.co/nnoHIskTIM pic.twitter.com/MP2w59QJAK — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 27, 2017

Well if these polls turn out be accurate then Mrs May’s gamble to hold an early election will turn out be a mistake.

What will keep Mrs May and CCHQ happy is the Tories consistently polling in the 40s, they last polled sub 40% in early April, and that was the only time since the 1st of February, though she might be worried that the Tory lead with these polls is less/fractionally above the lead David Cameron achieved in 2015.

If these polls are accurate then I’ll owe Jeremy Corbyn an apology, he’s not the voter repellent I thought he was and he polling above or near what Tony Blair achieved in 2005 when Labour last won a majority, indeed Corbyn might well poll higher than what Cameron received in 2015 to win a majority.

I’m hoping we might see a couple more polls tonight

UPDATE

New @ICMResearch for The Sun on Sunday Con 46 (-1) Lab 32 (-1) LD 8 (-1) UKIP 5 (+1) Fieldwork 24th-26th https://t.co/VILH1fhAoP pic.twitter.com/9e53VLveXW — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 27, 2017

Tonight's polls. Tories consistently polling 40%+, they last polled sub 40% in early April & that was the only time since the 1st of Feb pic.twitter.com/GdT31CIyEP — TSE (@TSEofPB) May 27, 2017

TSE



