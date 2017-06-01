More worrying numbers for Team Theresa as doubts amongst punters riseJune 1st, 2017
TMay’s YouGov “best PM” lead down 25 points in 2 months
TMay's lead over Corbyn on YouGov "Best PM" tracker has dropped 25 points in past 2 months pic.twitter.com/olqsZ74eSp
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) June 1, 2017
On Betfair CON majority chances down from 96% to 80%
The controversial YouGov model – today’s projections
YouGov 2017 election model results (1 June)
CON 42%, 285-353 seats
LAB 38%, 219-285 seats
For full results visit: https://t.co/1eYpO4jRQq pic.twitter.com/qkTX5ITAMX
— YouGov (@YouGov) June 1, 2017