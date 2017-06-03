UPDATED Tonight’s polls range from ComRes 12% CON lead to Survation’s 1%June 3rd, 2017
It a massive night of polls with the election just five days away. So far we’ve had four:
Opinium/Observer was Con 43%-2 LAB 37%+2 LD 6%-1 UKIP 5%=
ComRes online for Indy/S Mirror CON 47%+1 LAB 35% +1, LD 8%= , UKIP 4%=
Survation online MoS CON 40%-6 LAB 39% +5 LD 8%= UKIP 5%
Orb for Telegraph CON 45+1 LAB 36-2 LD 8 (+1) UKIP 4 (-1)
YouGov S Times CON 42%= LAB: 38%-1 LD 9%+2 UKIP: 4%=
ICM/Sun CON 45= LAB 34+1 LD 9+1 UKIP 5=
There are at least two more polls to come.
The picture gets more difficult to discern.