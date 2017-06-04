May spokesmn: "Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as day goes on &as more details of attack emerge" — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) June 4, 2017

Calls for General Election to be suspended after second major terror attack within two weeks #LondonAttack https://t.co/fn6mDPuhqU — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 4, 2017

After last night’s appalling attack in London, the Tories and the SNP have suspended their national campaigns, and the other parties are set to follow suit, there’s been talk by some about suspending the general election, doing so would be a bad idea.

Five days before the October 1974 general election there was the Guildford pub bombings as part of the IRA bombing campaign on the British mainland, and the election still went ahead. Delaying democracy is a victory for those behind the attacks.

I’ve always been in the keep calm and carry on camp, it’s one of the finest attributes of this country, as exemplified in the tweet below, so unless there are credible threats against polling stations, the election must go on.

Still shut in Vauxhall Tavern. Air con unit still dripping. Madonna's Like A Prayer still playing.

We are safe.

We have gin.#London pic.twitter.com/c3REQWqU3v — Rob Holley (@robholley) June 3, 2017

