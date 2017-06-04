« UPDATED Tonight’s polls range from ComRes 12% CON lead to Survation’s 1%
Whilst it is understandable national campaigning has been suspended, the general election must not be suspended

June 4th, 2017

After last night’s appalling attack in London, the Tories and the SNP have suspended their national campaigns, and the other parties are set to follow suit, there’s been talk by some about suspending the general election, doing so would be a bad idea.

Five days before the October 1974 general election there was the Guildford pub bombings as part of the IRA bombing campaign on the British mainland, and the election still went ahead. Delaying democracy is a victory for those behind the attacks.

I’ve always been in the keep calm and carry on camp, it’s one of the finest attributes of this country, as exemplified in the tweet below, so unless there are credible threats against polling stations, the election must go on.

