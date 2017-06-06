« Polling understatement of the Tories is MUCH less likely to happen when they’re clearly ahead
The first of the final polls from the most accurate online firm at GE2015

June 6th, 2017

Opinium has CON lead up 1 LDs up 2

We are going to see a lot of these in the next 36 hours – the final polls on which, rightly or wrongly, the pollsters will be judged.

Opinium has had a good record recently. It got the London Mayoral race spot on, wasn’t too far out on BREXIT and was the best online pollster at GE2015.

My sense is that a 7% CON lead will be about where we finish up – the critical calculation is how that translates to seats. On the night nobody talks party vote shares this is all about the number of MPs.

At GE2015 the Tories had a GB vote share lead of 6.6%.

Mike Smithson


