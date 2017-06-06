Our final poll of the general election campaign gives the Conservatives a lead of 7 points over Labour #ge2017 https://t.co/B511292P2W pic.twitter.com/gMrz5dywHm — Opinium Research (@OpiniumResearch) June 6, 2017

Opinium has CON lead up 1 LDs up 2

We are going to see a lot of these in the next 36 hours – the final polls on which, rightly or wrongly, the pollsters will be judged.

Opinium has had a good record recently. It got the London Mayoral race spot on, wasn’t too far out on BREXIT and was the best online pollster at GE2015.

My sense is that a 7% CON lead will be about where we finish up – the critical calculation is how that translates to seats. On the night nobody talks party vote shares this is all about the number of MPs.

At GE2015 the Tories had a GB vote share lead of 6.6%.

